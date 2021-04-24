iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.