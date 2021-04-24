iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

