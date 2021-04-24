iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.