iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 5.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 345,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $110.91. 4,901,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

