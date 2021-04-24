IXT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One IXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. IXT has a market cap of $1.15 million and $1,700.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

