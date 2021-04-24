Jade Currency (JADE) Hits Market Cap of $61,819.08

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded up 52.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $61,819.08 and $49.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00266548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.38 or 0.01010178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,314.47 or 0.99391545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00601463 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

