Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Jamf stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Jamf has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

