Jarvis+ (JAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $338,172.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $338,172.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

