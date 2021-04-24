Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $4.03 million and $490,669.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00091914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.00665614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.84 or 0.07536878 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

