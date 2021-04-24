Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $423,378.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00091293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.24 or 0.08123764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00645017 BTC.

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

