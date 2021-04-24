Jarvis+ Tops 24-Hour Volume of $338,172.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $338,172.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00649367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.26 or 0.07757932 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

