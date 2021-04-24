Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
JAZZ stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
