JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 908.80 ($11.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 823.22. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.