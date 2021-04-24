Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

