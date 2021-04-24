Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

