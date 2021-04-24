Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 68.3% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $42,164.60 and approximately $10,448.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.16 or 0.08092826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00641485 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

