Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $16.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $178.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

