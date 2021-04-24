JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 448,114 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $2,657,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,535 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,380.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

