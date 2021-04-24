JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 32,128 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of RPT Realty worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

