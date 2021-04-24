JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 35,212 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of American Software worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,127,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1,397.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

American Software stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $662.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735 in the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.