JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,618 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Cannae worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cannae by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 90,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNNE opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

