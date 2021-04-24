JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 39,956 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 175.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Helios Technologies worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $72.22 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

