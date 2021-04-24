JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Materion worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

