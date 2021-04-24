JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,019 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,285.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $4,518,822 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SILK opened at $58.50 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

