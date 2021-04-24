JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of United Natural Foods worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

