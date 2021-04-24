JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Ameresco worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $30,075,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $2,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $172,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,207 shares of company stock valued at $29,325,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of AMRC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

