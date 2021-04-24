JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Ready Capital worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $787.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

