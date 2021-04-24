JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Marten Transport worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

