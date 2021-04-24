JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 320.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Systemax worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Systemax by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Systemax during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Systemax in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Systemax in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Systemax in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

SYX opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

