JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.44 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 149,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.