JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.51 Million Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 6,091,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of FTS International worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,684,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,026,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00.

FTSI opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97. FTS International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

