JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Saul Centers worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $41.39 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

