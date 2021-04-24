JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Saul Centers worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

BFS opened at $41.39 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $970.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

