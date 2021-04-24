JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of SM Energy worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,991,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

NYSE:SM opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

