JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Materion worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Materion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Materion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

