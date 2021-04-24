JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

