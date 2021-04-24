JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $124,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

