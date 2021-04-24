JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,019 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

SILK opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $33,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

