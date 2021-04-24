JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 249,088 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.88% of The Marcus worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 135,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

