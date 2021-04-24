JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

