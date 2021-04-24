JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

