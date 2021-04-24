JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,990 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

RPG stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $177.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

