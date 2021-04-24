JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 170,705 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 236,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

