JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 268.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

