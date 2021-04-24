Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.26 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $64.26 million and $2.48 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00641519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.54 or 0.07648191 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

