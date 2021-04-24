JulSwap Price Hits $0.0967 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $36.61 million and $3.23 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00269722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.52 or 0.01016652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,355.29 or 1.00080975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00609106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,752,972 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.