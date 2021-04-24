Jupiter (JUP) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

