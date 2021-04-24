Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $2.79 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00268841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,555.41 or 1.00134837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00629280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01022035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

