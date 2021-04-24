JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $240.56 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. JUST has a market cap of $240.56 million and $385.21 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00264323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01009838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,791.28 or 0.99823772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.88 or 0.00603131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

