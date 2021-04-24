JustLiquidity (JUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $535,548.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $535,548.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for about $52.25 or 0.00104425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.31 or 0.01017898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,331.37 or 1.00590978 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00606597 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

